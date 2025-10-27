Russian air defence systems were engaged overnight in repelling repeated attacks targeting Moscow that forced the closure of two of the city's four airports, Russian authorities said on Monday.

Within the span of five hours, starting at just before 10 p.m. on Sunday Moscow time (1900 GMT), Russian defence units downed 28 drones, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said that the large Domodedovo airport and the smaller Zhukovsky airport were closed to ensure air safety, starting at 2240 GMT.