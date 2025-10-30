France and Spain have both renewed calls to restrict the use of veto powers at the UN Security Council, saying the mechanism has repeatedly blocked global action in the face of humanitarian crises such as the one in Palestine’s Gaza.

Speaking at the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the council must be reformed to reflect today’s geopolitical realities and restore legitimacy to its decisions.

“We want to make sure that two seats of the permanent Security Council are given to Africa, that Japan, Germany, and Brazil can have a seat … to make decisions more legitimate,” he said.

Barrot added that France has been working “for years” with Mexico to promote an initiative limiting the right of veto in cases of atrocities, a proposal now supported by more than 20 countries.

“We were unable to reach a joint commitment on Gaza,” he said, adding that the Security Council should assume “moral and political responsibility” for upholding international law.

“That’s why we’re pleading so hard in favour of Security Council reform, to unlock decisions that are blocked by veto when basic human rights are affected,” he stressed.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares echoed Barrot’s remarks, saying Spain’s position is consistent “whether it’s in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan or the Sahel.”

“We defend international law, international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians,” he said.

Albares described UNRWA as an “indispensable UN body,” noting that “the lives of six million Palestinians in the Middle East depend on it.”

He said humanitarian assistance “must reach Gaza without obstacles” and that those responsible for attacks on aid workers “must be held accountable.”