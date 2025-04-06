French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vowed not to back down at a rally in Paris to protest her conviction, which barred her from holding public office for five years.

“I will not back down,” Le Pen assured at the rally organised by her National Rally party in support of her on Sunday.

Le Pen described her conviction as a “political manhunt” and a “witch hunt” that has “trampled upon” the rule of law and democracy.

“I continue to believe that politics is not what some would make it into—a perverse game of persecuting opponents, criminalising adversaries, and seeking to ruin opposition parties, with the sole goal of holding on to power while leading the country into ruin and chaos,” she said.

She claimed that her ruling was sent to the press the night of the verdict, while their lawyers received it the next day, pointing out the “erosion” of institutions and the “loss of public trust” in the justice system.

“This is not a judicial decision; it is a political decision,” the far-right leader reaffirmed, highlighting that it aims to eliminate her from political life “without any possible recourse.”

Alongside the National Rally’s protests, leftist and centrist parties also gathered to oppose the far-right.