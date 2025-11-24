Malaysia says it is planning to block children under 16 from signing up to social media accounts next year, in a move to tighten access over child-safety concerns.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Sunday the government was looking at how Australia and other countries dealt with imposing online age restrictions.

"We hope that by next year, social media platforms will comply with the government's decision to bar those under 16 from opening social media accounts," Fahmi said in a video posted online by Malaysian daily The Star.

"So I believe ... if the government, government agencies and parents each play their respective roles, we can ensure that the internet in Malaysia is not just fast ...but most importantly, safe, especially for children and families," he added.

Malaysia in recent years has tightened its oversight of social media services in an attempt to combat rising cybercrime.

This includes requiring platforms and messaging services with more than eight million users in the country to obtain a licence under new regulations that took effect in January.

Several MPs in October backed the government's plan to ban under-16s, calling for proper mechanisms to verify the ages of users when they register for accounts.