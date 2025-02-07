Türkiye is considering a social media age limit, joining a global movement to protect children from the increasing risks associated with platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed, “We cannot leave our children unattended in the chaotic climate of digital media,” and warned that screen addiction is “spreading like a plague.”

Days later, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas stated that the age restrictions would be implemented in two phases: one for children under 13 and another for those aged 13 to 16.

Social media platforms operate on the principle of capturing attention, and algorithms are meticulously designed to maximise engagement.

“Children and teenagers are more vulnerable to the negative effects of social media, especially because their sense of self and identity are not yet fully developed,” says Specialist Clinical Psychologist Deniz Tan Kumcuoglu, who works at Türkiye’s renowned psychiatry centre, Madalyon.

Children, particularly vulnerable to external influence, are easy targets in this digital environment.

One concerned parent is Duygu Akman from Ankara. “I don’t let my 9-year-old son use social media. I don’t think a child that age is mentally and emotionally prepared for that environment,” she tells TRT World.

Social media and mental disorders

According to Tan Kumcuoglu, exposure to social media from an early age can lead to a range of psychological issues in the long term, including anxiety, depression, and body image concerns.

Cyberbullying is one common problem, often resulting in increased stress and social withdrawal, fuelling anxiety and depression. Heavily filtered content on social media also fosters unrealistic standards, facilitating self-esteem issues, body dysmorphia, eating disorders, and several other mental issues.

Excessive screen time during the early years of life also affects cognitive abilities.

“Since brain development is still ongoing, prolonged exposure to social media can contribute to attention deficits, learning difficulties, and diminished social interaction skills,” Tan Kumcuoglu says.

Moreover, the constant need for digital interaction and the need for external approval increases the risk of technology addiction.

“As a previous social media user, I know how time-consuming social media can be. It distorts perception, steals you away from the present moment, and distracts you. It’s a great risk, even for adults,” Akman says, recalling why she quit using social media years ago.

Little exposure, big impact

Although Akman closely monitors her son's digital activity and imposes strict screen time limits, like no tablet or phone during weekdays, she has noticed behavioural shifts even after brief exposure. Among her main concerns is social media’s effect on patience and focus.

During the weekends, when her son gets to watch kids' shows on YouTube for a limited time, Akman observes heightened restlessness, irritability, and hyperactivity.

“Fast-paced content weakens children's ability to concentrate. When my son reads a book after screen time, he rushes to the end rather than enjoying the story. Being patient, processing information, and appreciating the journey is becoming increasingly difficult for children,” she says.

But that’s not all. These psychological effects are merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the digital risks that threaten children's well-being and development.

Harmful content and online predators

For parents like Akman, disinformation is one of the biggest dangers of social media.