The African Union "strongly and unequivocally" condemned an attempted military coup in Benin, it said in a statement Sunday that also urged soldiers to return to their barracks.

A group of soldiers announced on state television earlier Sunday they had ousted Benin's President Patrice Talon. But shortly afterwards a source close to Talon told AFP the president was safe and condemned the coup plotters.

In the AU statement posted on X, Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf urged "all actors involved in the coup attempt to immediately cease all unlawful actions... and to return without delay to their legitimate barracks and professional obligations".

Earlier, the Beninese Interior Minister Alassane Seidou said on national television that a coup attempt by “a small group of soldiers” has been foiled urging citizens to carry on with their daily activities.

He said the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership, “faithful to their oath,” remained loyal.

“Their response made it possible to keep control of the situation and to thwart the maneuver,” Seidou added.