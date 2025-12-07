WORLD
African Union 'unequivocally condemns' Benin coup attempt
Benin's interior minister says coup attempt foiled, urges public to continue daily activities.
Soldiers suspended the constitution, dissolved all institutions and parties, and said they would close Benin’s borders. / AFP
December 7, 2025

The African Union "strongly and unequivocally" condemned an attempted military coup in Benin, it said in a statement Sunday that also urged soldiers to return to their barracks.

A group of soldiers announced on state television earlier Sunday they had ousted Benin's President Patrice Talon. But shortly afterwards a source close to Talon told AFP the president was safe and condemned the coup plotters.

In the AU statement posted on X, Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf urged "all actors involved in the coup attempt to immediately cease all unlawful actions... and to return without delay to their legitimate barracks and professional obligations".

Earlier, the Beninese Interior Minister Alassane Seidou said on national television that a coup attempt by “a small group of soldiers” has been foiled urging citizens to carry on with their daily activities.

He said the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership, “faithful to their oath,” remained loyal.

“Their response made it possible to keep control of the situation and to thwart the maneuver,” Seidou added.

‘Under control’

Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni told the news outlet Jeune Afrique that the situation was “under control.”

“We are clearing things out, but it is not over. We are safe,” Wadagni said, while the coup plotters held out in their positions.

A group of Beninese soldiers told the state broadcaster on Sunday that they had removed President Patrice Talon from power and appointed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to lead a newly formed “Military Committee for Refoundation.”

The soldiers announced the suspension of the constitution and the dissolution of all institutions and political parties, saying they would close Benin’s borders.

Talon, a former businessman, has served as the president of the West African nation since 2016 and was re-elected to a second term in 2021.

