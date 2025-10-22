ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE ACTION
2 min read
Guterres urges fight against climate disinformation after Trump's 'con job' jibe
Over 60 percent of countries have introduced multi-hazard early warning systems since Guterres launched an initiative in 2022.
Guterres urges fight against climate disinformation after Trump's 'con job' jibe
In the past five decades, weather, water and climate-related hazards have killed more than 2 million people. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for a fightback against climate disinformation ahead of next month's COP30 summit after US President Donald Trump branded the climate crisis the "greatest con job ever".

Guterres issued a robust defence of "clear-eyed" climate science and data, without which, he said, the world would never have understood the emergence of the "dangerous and existential threat of climate change," he told delegates on Wednesday at the UN World Meteorological Organization's extraordinary conference in Geneva to mark its 75th year.

"We must fight mis- and disinformation, online harassment, and greenwashing," Guterres said.

"Scientists and researchers should never fear telling the truth." Guterres's remarks will be seen in some quarters as a riposte to Trump's speech at the United Nations in New York last month, in which the US president championed fossil fuels and derided green technologies.

"Climate change is the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion," said Trump.

"The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions,” he said.

"We're getting rid of the falsely named renewables, by the way: they're a joke, they don't work, and they're too expensive," he added, about his administration's war on solar and wind power, bolstered by a new law that ends clean energy tax credits.

Early warning systems

RECOMMENDED

Guterres warned that global warming is pushing the planet to the brink and urged countries to implement disaster warning systems to protect people against extreme weather.

"Every one of the last ten years has been the hottest in history. Ocean heat is breaking records while decimating ecosystems. And no country is safe from fires, floods, storms and heatwaves," he told delegates.

Guterres urged countries to mobilise funding to enable a global system of surveillance, known as Early Warning Systems, to protect people from extreme weather.

"They give farmers the power to protect their crops and livestock. Enable families to evacuate safely. And protect entire communities from devastation," Guterres said.

Getting notice 24 hours before a hazardous event can reduce damage by up to 30 percent, he added.

In the past five decades, weather, water and climate-related hazards have killed more than 2 million people, with 90 percent of those deaths occurring in developing countries, the WMO said on Monday.

RelatedTRT World - Guterres warns G20 on runaway militarism as US vows to reset forum


SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets