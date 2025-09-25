United Nations — Global fault lines were on full display as the G20 Foreign Ministers gathered under South Africa’s presidency on the sidelines of the 80th General Assembly.

The room, charged with the symbolism of the UN’s 80th anniversary, became a stage where visions of peace, solidarity, and financial justice clashed with warnings about political overreach.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set the tone. "Unsustainable debt is trapping nations and mortgaging their future," he warned, calling attention to what he described as a crisis spiralling across continents.

His voice sharpened as he juxtaposed spending priorities. "Global military spending soared to $2.7 trillion last year, nearly 13 times all official development aid," he said. "The UN's regular budget, 750 times smaller, is a rounding error."

The message was blunt. "Peace is not a dividend of development. It is its foundation and highest-return investment," he said. "Financial justice is not an aspiration. It is a requirement for global stability."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, chairing under the banner of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," carried that momentum forward. "Without peace, there can be no sustainable development," he said.

Ramaphosa placed Africa's challenges at the centre of the G20 debate. "More than 85% of the sustainable development goals are currently off-track," he said. "The setbacks are particularly acute in fighting hunger, extreme poverty, and rising inequality."

US draws a line

However, Washington struck a different chord. Speaking for the United States, its representative Allison Hooker, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, dismissed what she saw as a drift in the G20's agenda.

"As President Trump said just this week, the United Nations has such tremendous potential, but it has not even come close to living up to that potential," she said. "One reason is that these institutions have drifted far from their original mandates. We no longer focus on what we set out to accomplish."

The critique was sharp. "Too often, the G20’s agenda has expanded into areas well beyond its core limit. Instead of elevating urgent global economic matters, the G20 has come to debate every political wedge issue of the day," Hooker reiterated.