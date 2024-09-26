United Nations, New York — African leaders and diplomats have shown a collective unity once again at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) over their old demand of permanent seats at the powerful UN Security Council, with several diplomats and ministers telling TRT World that their countries want the memberships "with veto power".

"The message is getting louder and louder and louder. I think at every forum that message is being delivered," Charles Milupi, the Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development of Zambia, told TRT World on Thursday the sidelines of UNGA in New York.

"Africa needs a better representation in the United Nations."

Milupi urged that the current permanent UNSC members — France, China, Russia, US, and UK — "to take heed of what is being said and therefore reform the United Nations Security Council."

He said African countries need "a permanent seat with veto power", arguing some 193 countries are part of the United Nations "but when it comes to decisions, I think those with a bit of more power have a greater say."

Leaders of Africa say the continent of 54 countries has now a population in excess of one billion, with immense challenges and opportunities.

They are buoyed by the US announcing on September 13 that it will the support the creation of two new permanent seats for African countries, and a non-permanent seat for small island developing nations.

But Washington said it won't back Africa's demands of sharing the veto power.

"If the veto is to be there, we must get the veto. If the veto is not there, fine. But as long as the veto is there, we need to get it as well," Penda Naanda, Namibia’s UN envoy, told TRT World.

"Africa itself decided that we need to be on the UNSC table and we need two seats on that table. And so, the US simply is supporting our position in achieving UN reformation."

He said how Africa will select the two countries for UNSC seat "is going to be left to Africa."

'An extra seat is an extra voice'