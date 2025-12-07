WORLD
2 min read
China military aircraft locked radar onto Japan fighters: Tokyo
Japanese defence minister calls the incidents "dangerous and extremely regrettable".
China military aircraft locked radar onto Japan fighters: Tokyo
(FILE) J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea. / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Chinese military aircraft locked radar onto Japanese fighter jets southeast of Okinawa's main island, Japan's defence ministry said Sunday, slamming it as a "dangerous act".

Beijing-Tokyo relations have soured over the past month, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi called the incidents "dangerous and extremely regrettable" at a hastily called news conference early on Sunday, saying Japan had lodged "a strong protest" and told China to prevent a recurrence.

No damage or injuries were reported from Saturday's incidents, the ministry said.

In the first incident over the seas southeast of Okinawa Island, "a J-15 fighter jet launched from the Chinese Navy's aircraft carrier 'Liaoning' intermittently locked the radar" on a Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet that was scrambled over the Chinese aircraft's airspace intrusion, the ministry said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

About two hours later, a Chinese J-15 fighter jet from the Liaoning intermittently locked radar on another Japanese fighter jet, it said.

"The radar lock in these incidents constitutes a dangerous act that exceeds the scope necessary for the safe flight of aircraft," it said.

"It is extremely regrettable that such incidents have occurred," it said.

Fighter jets use their radar for fire control to identify targets as well as for search and rescue operations.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea's Lee offers mediation role to ease China-Japan tensions
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets