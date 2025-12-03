South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has offered a mediation role to ease ongoing tensions between China and Japan and said choosing sides would only worsen the situation, according to Yonhap News.

During a news conference in Seoul, President Lee said on Wednesday that his country could play a mediating role where possible.

"Taking sides would only escalate the conflict. This applies to both personal relationships and international relations. Rather than taking sides, it's better to seek ways to coexist," Lee said.