Germany's Merz warns Israel against annexing West Bank
"We must keep the path to Palestinian statehood open," the German chancellor says after meeting with Jordanian king.
(FILE) Merz reiterated that Germany supports a two-state solution. / Reuters
December 6, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday warned Israel against the annexation of the occupied West Bank, media reports said.

“The situation in the West Bank must not be lost sight of. We must keep the path to Palestinian statehood open. Therefore, there must be no annexation steps in the West Bank,” Merz said in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba, where he met the Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Ultra-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have long advocated annexation of the occupied West Bank, which Palestinians claim as part of a future independent state.

“We want to help lay the foundations for a new order throughout the Middle East.” It must be an order in which Israelis, Palestinians and Arab neighbours can live in lasting peace, freedom and security, he added.

Merz reiterated that Germany supports a two-state solution and said that peace negotiations should begin soon.

Meanwhile, the German leader called for progress in the peace process for Gaza.

“We share the relief that the ceasefire in Gaza has now stabilised for two months. But now we must also succeed in entering the second phase,” Merz said.

He emphasised that this also includes quickly and noticeably improving the still precarious humanitarian situation of the civilian population in Gaza. “More humanitarian aid is needed before winter,” he said.

The chancellor first stopped in the Jordanian city of Aqaba on the Red Sea in the afternoon and then flew on to Israel. A meeting with Israeli President Izchak Herzog was held in the evening in West Jerusalem. Merz plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

SOURCE:AA
