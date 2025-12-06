WAR ON GAZA
Gaza ceasefire incomplete without West Bank: Qatari PM
Qatar "does not aspire to project power through military means, but rather through diplomacy, investment, and strategic partnerships," the premier says.
Al Thani said Qatar “works to resolve conflicts through mediation in an increasingly fractured international landscape.” / AA
December 6, 2025

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Saturday that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza will be incomplete without the West Bank.

Qatar “is committed to the stability of the region, and sees it an essential component of its own national security,” he said during a panel at the Doha Forum 2025.

Qatar “does not aspire to project power through military means, but rather through diplomacy, investment, and strategic partnerships - an approach he described as Qatar's defining contribution in this field,” he added in his comments cited by a foreign ministry statement.

He said Qatar “works to resolve conflicts through mediation in an increasingly fractured international landscape.”

Qatar “consistently seeks to keep channels of communication open with all parties and refrains from taking sides, because without such openness, no dispute can be meaningfully resolved,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“All progress achieved by Qatar in this sphere since 2013 has stemmed from its engagement with every stakeholder.”

Root causes

The Qatari premier underscored “the importance of addressing the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - an endeavor that must go beyond ending the catastrophe in Gaza to include the situation in the occupied West Bank and the fulfilment of Palestinian national aspirations.”

“We are at a decisive moment with respect to the Gaza ceasefire," he said, noting that mediators are currently working together on the second phase of the agreement, which he described as another interim step.

He added that Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, and the United States are jointly shaping the trajectory of this next phase.

The ceasefire deal took effect on October 10, halting a two-year Israeli war that has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

