Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Saturday that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza will be incomplete without the West Bank.

Qatar “is committed to the stability of the region, and sees it an essential component of its own national security,” he said during a panel at the Doha Forum 2025.

Qatar “does not aspire to project power through military means, but rather through diplomacy, investment, and strategic partnerships - an approach he described as Qatar's defining contribution in this field,” he added in his comments cited by a foreign ministry statement.

He said Qatar “works to resolve conflicts through mediation in an increasingly fractured international landscape.”

Qatar “consistently seeks to keep channels of communication open with all parties and refrains from taking sides, because without such openness, no dispute can be meaningfully resolved,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“All progress achieved by Qatar in this sphere since 2013 has stemmed from its engagement with every stakeholder.”