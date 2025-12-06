Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Türkiye will continue efforts to advance an immediate Gaza peace plan and bring the deepening humanitarian tragedy to an end.
Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, Fidan said Ankara is committed to pursuing “concrete and practical steps” for Gaza.
“There is enormous humanitarian and diplomatic work underway to halt the war and put the peace plan into action,” he said on Saturday. “But Israel’s intentions remain equally negative. This process must be managed carefully.”
Fidan said their determination to implement the mechanisms that will ensure coordination in advancing the peace agreement continues, adding that close dialogue is ongoing in this regard.
“As we meet with our friends and partners in the region, as well as our American and European friends, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the peace plan for Gaza is put into action as soon as possible and that this humanitarian tragedy comes to an end,” he said.
The peace plan for Gaza includes the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces, a new governing mechanism, and rebuilding of the enclave that Israel has destroyed in two years of war. A truce, time and again violated by Israel, is in place since October.
The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum kicked off in the Qatari capital on Saturday under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”
The two-day event brings together global leaders, including Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa, Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.
The 2025 program, developed with global think tanks and research institutions, features sessions such as "The Gaza Reckoning: Reassessing Global Responsibilities and Pathways to Peace," "Gulf–EU Relations in the Age of Strategic Isolation," "AI as a Double-Edged Sword: Strategies for Responsible Use in the Military Domain," and "US–China Relations: Navigating the Risks and Opportunities of a Changing Global Order."
The last edition of the forum, held in December 2024 under the theme “The Innovation Imperative,” welcomed more than 5,000 attendees, including over 350 speakers.