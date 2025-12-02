WORLD
2 min read
Qatar pushes for 'stage two' in Gaza peace talks
Qatar, alongside the United States, Türkiye and Egypt secured a long-elusive truce in Gaza, which came into effect on October 10.
Qatar pushes for 'stage two' in Gaza peace talks
(FILE) Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari speaks during weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Qatar. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Gaza talks mediator Qatar has said it hoped Israel and Hamas could be brought to a new phase of negotiations for a peace deal in the Palestinian territory following their October ceasefire agreement.

"We think that we should be pushing the parties to stage two very, very soon," Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday.

"That includes, of course, the issues that are complicating the situation, like the fighters in the tunnels behind the Yellow Line, like the incidents that take place every couple of days," he added.

The so-called Yellow Line marks the point to which Israeli troops have withdrawn inside Gaza. Dozens of Hamas fighters remain besieged in tunnels beyond the line and Israel says it has been targeting them.

Qatar, alongside the United States, Türkiye and Egypt secured a long-elusive truce in Gaza, which came into effect on October 10 and has mostly halted two years of Tel Aviv's genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

During the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, initially outlined by US President Donald Trump, Palestinian resistance group Hamas and its allies were due to return all 48 hostages they held captive, 20 of whom were still alive.

RelatedTRT World - Discussions ongoing with US to hold Gaza reconstruction conference, Egypt says

As part of the deal, Israel was supposed to release 2,000 Palestinian prisoners — including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detained since October 2023 — in exchange for the 48 Israeli hostages.

RECOMMENDED

Most of them have been returned, though over 10,000 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons.

All but the bodies of two hostages remain in Gaza, Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak, but Israel has accused the Palestinian resistance group of dragging their feet on handing over remains.

Hamas has said the process of retrieving the bodies has been slow because the bodies have been under the vast piles of rubble left by two years of war.

"As we have always said, the logistical situation in Gaza would certainly make it difficult to reach this result," Ansari said, referring to the return of the bodies.

The spokesperson added that the return of the remains should not be a hindrance to reaching stage two.

Under the second phase of the deal, which gained UN backing in November, Israel is to withdraw from its positions in the territory, an interim authority is to govern Gaza and an international stabilisation force is to be deployed.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings