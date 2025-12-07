Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a secret meeting about a week ago with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as part of moves related to “the day after” arrangements in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the content of the meeting.

“Blair is working on an initiative proposing the introduction of the Palestinian Authority to assume administration of certain designated areas inside the Gaza Strip, with implementation beginning on a trial basis and becoming permanent if successful,” sources familiar with the details told the public broadcaster KAN.

KAN said that the initiative “is conditioned on reforms within the Palestinian Authority’s institutions.”

“Israel’s security establishment discussed the proposal over the past few days and has not rejected it outright, while Blair has been holding parallel contacts with several Arab states to push the plan forward,” it claimed.