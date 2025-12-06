UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will “not shut up” while speaking out on the future of the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, stressing that he will continue to push for political progress.

His remarks came during the 2025 UN Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Fellowship session on Friday, where he warned young journalists that the world is facing a “perfect storm” of conflicts, climate chaos, deepening inequality and unregulated artificial intelligence.

The UN chief said he would not give up on efforts to advance a political path forward, stressing that avoiding a return to past violence is “not enough.”

“It is absolutely essential that we move to Phase Two, and that the final result is the two-state solution… There will be no peace in the Middle East without the self-determination of the Palestinian people.”

He added that even if the Security Council cannot deliver such progress, he “will not shut up” if developments move away from international law and the UN Charter.

‘A perfect storm’

Earlier in his address, Guterres painted a bleak global picture, saying today’s international landscape is dramatically more dangerous than when he took office in 2017.

He cited the Russia-Ukraine war, the “level of death and destruction” in Gaza, escalating violence in Sudan, Myanmar and the Sahel, and the spread of terrorism across Africa.

He sharply criticised the Security Council’s inability to act, calling it “paralysed” and structurally outdated, with no permanent representation from Africa or Latin America and a veto system that “protects violations of international law.”

Climate overshoot failure

On the climate crisis, Guterres delivered one of his starkest warnings, declaring: “My generation has failed in relation to climate action.”

He said the world is heading toward a temperature overshoot above 1.5°C, with devastating consequences for human health, food security and global stability. Current national emissions pledges amount to only 10% reductions by 2035, far below the 60% required, he added.