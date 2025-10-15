The US Senate has failed to advance a Republican bill to end a government shutdown that is now in its 14th day.

By a vote of 49-45, the Senate on Tuesday did not invoke cloture on the motion to move forward on a House-passed measure to fund the government until Nov. 21.

Both parties continue to accuse each other of obstructing progress on reopening the government.

The bill needed 60 votes to move forward, but saw opposition from most Democrats and a few Republicans.

Two members of the Democratic caucus — Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and independent Senator Angus King of Maine — joined most Republicans in supporting the measure.

Republican Senator Rand Paul voted against advancing the bill, leaving Republicans needing at least eight Democrats to cross party lines for it to proceed, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune also voted "no to make a motion to reconsider."

Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who had supported the measure in previous votes, did not cast a vote on Tuesday evening.