On a hot and humid afternoon in Mokwa, Nigeria, Fatima and Habiba Jibrin sat under a mango tree, waiting for the recovery of corpses they fear may never come.

Both women, married to the same man, had been spending their nights there since a week before when the worst flood in living memory wiped out swathes of the town -- sweeping away their home, two other wives of their husband, and 16 children.

Fatima, 26, lost four children, while Habiba, 27, lost six.

But of the 18 people believed to have died in the family, only four bodies have been recovered.

Their story -- of nearly an entire family wiped out in a single morning -- is common across Mokwa, in north-central Niger state, where the official death toll stubbornly sits around 150 but hundreds more are feared dead -- possibly more than the nationwide toll for all of 2024.

"We've been sleeping outside under the mango tree with mat and a mosquito net," Fatima told AFP. "Even food to eat, we don't have any."

The government's presence being sparse, they depend "solely" on fortunate residents whose properties were spared.

Their husband, an Islamic school teacher, has been going out daily since the muddy waters flattened more than 250 houses in the community, searching for the remaining 14 bodies. Prospects grow bleaker by the hour.

Hoping for more bodies

No fewer than 15 electricity poles were destroyed, plunging the town into darkness. The sweltering weather offers no respite.

Water is in short supply, and there are fears that cholera -- a major risk after floods -- may worsen the already dire situation in the weeks to come.

Volunteers and disaster response teams have recovered bodies nearly 10 kilometres away after they were swept into the Niger River. Residents told AFP some bodies were recovered in a village in neighbouring Kwara State, on the opposite side of the powerful waterway's banks.

Still, Fatima and Habiba are holding out hope for their husband'’ daily return, even if it's with bad news.

"We will be glad if he could recover their dead bodies so we can bury them," Fatima Jibrin said.