The 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit has opened in Manama with a call for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Addressing the opening session on Wednesday, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa called for completing the implementation of President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, describing it as "a positive step toward reducing escalation", the Bahraini state television reported.

The summit marks Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's first appearance at a GCC summit since 2020, representing Oman's highest-level participation in 14 years. Muscat has typically sent ministers to previous summits.

Kuwait's Emir Mishal al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also joined the gathering.