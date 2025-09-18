In an unprecedented move, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has activated a provision in its Joint Defence Agreement, declaring that an attack on one member state will be considered an attack on all.

Prompted by a recent Israeli strike on Doha ostensibly to kill Palestinian negotiators working to hammer out a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, the decision to activate the mechanism signals a unique show of unity among the six-member bloc, comprising energy-rich nations of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and the UAE.

The GCC mechanism is similar to Clause 5 of the NATO charter , which has dominated headlines in recent weeks following the detection of Russian drones in the skies of the bloc’s member states.

Despite the unequivocal expression of defiance against Israel’s unprovoked aggression, experts, however, say activation of the GCC’s defence pact constitutes only a symbolic gesture.

“It’s nothing more than an expression of solidarity when there is an aggression against one of the GCC states,” Noha Aboueldahab, a senior non-resident fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affair, tells TRT World.

A long-standing but rarely invoked security framework, the GCC’s Joint Defence Agreement stipulates that member states will coordinate militarily and share resources in the face of external aggression.

Aboueldahab says that any tangible action beyond rhetorical support would require additional steps, as Israel’s actions amount to a direct challenge to Gulf security.

Doha maintains that it is hosting Hamas negotiators in an “official and transparent manner” with international support.

“Any concrete action that goes beyond such statements would need to be pursued as an additional step to this agreement,” she says.

Mehran Kamrava, a professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, tells TRT World that the GCC’s statement is a “major symbolic demonstration of unity”.

However, the real issue is its enforceability, he says.

“If Israel attacks again, the GCC cannot, and will not, initiate military action against it,” Kamrava says, while pointing to the deep integration of American military advisers and technicians within Gulf militaries.

The presence of US forces, he says, limits the GCC’s ability to act independently, rendering the pact’s activation more symbolic than operational.

According to Hamdullah Baycar, a professor of international relations at Karadeniz Technical University in Türkiye, the joint defence pledge carries symbolic weight that “may serve as a deterrent”.

“Public opposition to Israeli aggression is likely to unite GCC populations. Yet historical divisions among member states and differing political priorities among their leaders suggest that the pledge may be more rhetorical than operational,” he tells TRT World.

He points to the uneven representation from member states at the recent GCC summit in Doha as evidence of limited commitment.