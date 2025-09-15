WAR ON GAZA
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
The summit warns that any further threats against Arab or Muslim states by Israel would be viewed as a dangerous escalation requiring a firm international response.
Attendees of the emergency Arab-Islamic leaders' summit to discuss the Israeli attack on Qatari pose for a photo in Doha, Qatar, September 15, 2025. / Reuters
12 hours ago

Leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, meeting at an extraordinary joint summit in Doha, strongly condemned Israel's recent attack on Qatar, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and security.

In a communique issued after the meeting on Monday, the leaders expressed "full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar," stressing that the September 9 strike on residential areas in Doha, which killed civilians, including a Qatari national, was "a cowardly and illegal assault" that also targeted schools, diplomatic missions and housing designated for mediation delegations.

The summit declared the attack not only an aggression against Qatar but "an attack on all Arab and Muslim states".

It accused Israel of seeking to undermine Qatar's key mediation role in ceasefire and hostage negotiations related to Gaza.

Member states reaffirmed their support for Qatar's sovereignty and security, while also renewing calls for an end to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza and urging the international community to hold Israel accountable for war crimes, blockades and settlement expansion.

The communique went further, calling on states to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people, including imposing sanctions, halting the transfer of weapons and military materials and initiating legal proceedings against it.

It also urged OIC member states to examine Israel's membership in the United Nations, citing its persistent violations of the Charter and UN resolutions, and to coordinate efforts aimed at suspending that membership.

Leaders reaffirmed the importance of adhering to international legitimacy and UN resolutions, stressing that peace and security cannot be achieved while Israel continues settlement expansion and "extermination" projects in the occupied West Bank, and while it seeks to distort the image of Arab and Muslim states through Islamophobia.

The communique also mandated OIC states that are parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take all feasible measures to support the enforcement of arrest warrants issued by the court against those responsible for crimes against the Palestinian people.

It further called on member states to use diplomatic, political and legal efforts to ensure Israel's compliance with binding obligations, including the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice in January 2024 on the case concerning genocide in Gaza.

The summit welcomed the upcoming Two-State Solution Conference in New York, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, as a step toward wider recognition of a Palestinian state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

Qatar's leadership was praised for its "wise and responsible stance" in the face of the attack, with the summit warning that any further threats against Arab or Muslim states by Israel would be viewed as a dangerous escalation requiring a firm international response.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
