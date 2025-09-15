Leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, meeting at an extraordinary joint summit in Doha, strongly condemned Israel's recent attack on Qatar, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and security.

In a communique issued after the meeting on Monday, the leaders expressed "full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar," stressing that the September 9 strike on residential areas in Doha, which killed civilians, including a Qatari national, was "a cowardly and illegal assault" that also targeted schools, diplomatic missions and housing designated for mediation delegations.

The summit declared the attack not only an aggression against Qatar but "an attack on all Arab and Muslim states".

It accused Israel of seeking to undermine Qatar's key mediation role in ceasefire and hostage negotiations related to Gaza.

Member states reaffirmed their support for Qatar's sovereignty and security, while also renewing calls for an end to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza and urging the international community to hold Israel accountable for war crimes, blockades and settlement expansion.

The communique went further, calling on states to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people, including imposing sanctions, halting the transfer of weapons and military materials and initiating legal proceedings against it.

It also urged OIC member states to examine Israel's membership in the United Nations, citing its persistent violations of the Charter and UN resolutions, and to coordinate efforts aimed at suspending that membership.