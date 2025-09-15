WAR ON GAZA
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
Trump says Israel "won't be hitting" Qatar again, stressing that Doha is a good ally of the US.
Trump's comments appear to leave the door open to Netanyahu taking other actions against Hamas figures in the Gulf Arab state. / Reuters Archive
8 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has denied reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him personally just before attacking Qatar last week.

"No, they didn't," Trump said on Monday. Asked how he learned of the strikes, Trump said, "The same way you did."

His comment was in response to an Axios report that suggested that Netanyahu informed him shortly ahead of the attack.

In the wake of the attacks, the White House said the US military informed the administration that the strikes were about to happen after the missiles were airborne, claiming Trump had no opportunity to object.

Trump also said that Israel will not carry out further attacks in Qatar.

"Well, he won't be hitting in Qatar," Trump said of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he responded to reporters' questions in the Oval Office.

Qatar, Trump said, has "been a very good ally, and a lot of people don't know that, but he won't be hitting Qatar. He will be maybe going after them."

It is unclear what the president meant, but the comments appear to leave the door open to Netanyahu taking other actions against Hamas figures in the Gulf Arab state.

Regional condemnation

Leaders at an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha warned on Monday that Israel's attacks on Qatar had dangerous consequences for the region, urging collective action to counter Israeli attempts to impose a new reality on the Middle East.

The final statement published by Qatar's official news agency, QNA, condemned the attack on Doha and voiced full solidarity with Qatar.

The summit said Israeli aggression "undermines any chances of achieving peace in the region."

The statement stressed the need to "stand against Israel's plans to impose a new reality in the region," warning that such efforts pose a "direct threat to regional and international security."

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has been one of the mediators trying to bring about a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
