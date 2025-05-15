Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be in Istanbul on Friday, foreign ministry sources said.

The Turkish foreign ministry said the meeting with Fidan and the Russian delegation began Thursday at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

The Turkish foreign minister will host the US delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and the Russian delegation led by Presidential Advisor Vladimir Medinsky.

The format has not yet been determined.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is sending a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to have direct negotiations with the Russian side."

The Ukrainian president announced Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation during talks with the Russian side.