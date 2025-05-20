Hungary's parliament has approved a bill that will start the country's year-long withdrawal process from the International Criminal Court, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government said has become "political".

Orban's government announced the move on April 3, shortly after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a state visit in a rare trip abroad in defiance of an ICC arrest warrant.

The ICC's Presidency of the Assembly of State Parties expressed concern at the move.

The International Criminal Court was set up more than two decades ago to prosecute those accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Orban last month said the ICC was "no longer an impartial court, a rule-of-law court, but rather a political court."

Hungary has rejected the idea of arresting the Israeli prime minister and has called the warrant "brazen".

Netanyahu’s arrest a turning point