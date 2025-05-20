WORLD
2 min read
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungarian government has launched a year-long process to leave the ICC, opposing the court’s actions against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court / AP
May 20, 2025

Hungary's parliament has approved a bill that will start the country's year-long withdrawal process from the International Criminal Court, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government said has become "political".

Orban's government announced the move on April 3, shortly after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a state visit in a rare trip abroad in defiance of an ICC arrest warrant.

The ICC's Presidency of the Assembly of State Parties expressed concern at the move.

The International Criminal Court was set up more than two decades ago to prosecute those accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Orban last month said the ICC was "no longer an impartial court, a rule-of-law court, but rather a political court."

Hungary has rejected the idea of arresting the Israeli prime minister and has called the warrant "brazen".

Netanyahu’s arrest a turning point

Recommended

Hungary is a founding member of the ICC and ratified its founding document in 2001. However, the law has not been promulgated.

The bill to withdraw from the ICC passed on Tuesday with 134 members voting in favour and 37 against.

"Hungary firmly rejects the use of international organisations — in particular criminal courts — as instruments of political influence," the bill, submitted by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, said on parliament's website.

Netanyahu called Hungary's decision to leave the ICC a "bold and principled decision".

The Israeli prime minister faces an ICC arrest warrant over allegations of war crimes in Gaza as Israel expands its military operation in the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu has denied the allegations.

A country's withdrawal from the ICC comes into effect one year after the United Nations Secretary-General receives a written notification of the decision.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal