The UN human rights chief has urged that Ukrainians be directly involved in any talks to bring an end to the Moscow-Kiev conflict as doubts grow over US-Russia negotiations.

"Any discussions about ending the war must include Ukrainians and fully respect their human rights. Sustainable peace must be based on the United Nations Charter and international law," Volker Turk told the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, where he presented his global update.

The chief also expressed serious concern over the United States' "fundamental shift" in direction "both domestically and internationally".

"Policies intended to protect people from discrimination are now labelled as discriminatory... Divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarise," Turk said without mentioning Trump by his name.

US President Donald Trump has advanced negotiations with Russia to end the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war, blindsiding Ukraine and other European governments.