Indonesia's parliament on Thursday passed into law contentious revisions to the country's military bill, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers.

The bill has been criticised by civil society groups, who say it could take the world's third-biggest democracy back to the draconian 'New Order' era of former strongman President Suharto, where military officers dominated civilian affairs.

Speaker Puan Maharani led the unanimous vote in a plenary council and officially passed the law, saying that it was in accordance with the principle of democracy and human rights.

Armed forces' role