Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits near Tonga: USGS
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
A general view shows damaged buildings following volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tongatapu, Tonga, January 16, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. / Photo: Reuters
March 30, 2025

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck 90 kilometres (56 miles) southeast of the village of Pangai in the Pacific island nation of Tonga, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The disaster took place at 3.18 a.m. local time (1218 GMT), according to the USGS.

The quake, initially reported as 7.3, was later revised to 7.1 and occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 mi), making it a shallow earthquake capable of producing strong surface shaking.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The region lies along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plate boundaries frequently generate powerful earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Authorities in Tonga have not released an official statement yet, but local monitoring agencies are continuing to assess the impact of the quake.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
