A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck 90 kilometres (56 miles) southeast of the village of Pangai in the Pacific island nation of Tonga, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The disaster took place at 3.18 a.m. local time (1218 GMT), according to the USGS.

The quake, initially reported as 7.3, was later revised to 7.1 and occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 mi), making it a shallow earthquake capable of producing strong surface shaking.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.