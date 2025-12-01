More than 1,600 Sudanese civilians fled the town of Kertala in South Kordofan in one day as insecurity escalated alongside rising abuses by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The UN agency said on Sunday that field teams from its displacement tracking matrix estimated that 1,625 people left Kertala on November 28 because of worsening security conditions tied to RSF violations.

The agency said that the displaced people moved to scattered sites across Dalami locality, warning that conditions in the area remain volatile and tense.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sudanese army seized several areas west of Abbasiya Tagali in South Kordofan after clashes with the RSF and its ally, the SPLM-North faction, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

On Friday and Saturday, the army repelled an RSF attack on Kertala in the same state.

The latest wave of displacement follows RSF attacks – with support from the SPLM-North faction – on several villages in South Kordofan, including abductions of young people for forced recruitment.