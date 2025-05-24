A well-known Turkish cryptography expert has lost significant academic positions following his outspoken support for Palestinian rights.

In a post on X, Cetin Kaya Koc revealed that Springer Nature has terminated him as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Cryptographic Engineering, which he founded in 2011.

He added that the International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR) has removed him from the steering committee of CHES, the world's second-largest cryptography conference, which he co-founded in 1999.

The scholar publicly attributes these removals to his stance on Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza, highlighting a broader pattern of institutional suppression of pro-Palestinian voices.

“You know the reason—it’s because I support Palestinian rights,” Koc wrote. “I am a supporter of Palestinian rights, and proudly so. No one can change me or challenge me on this.”

Speaking to Anadolu, Koc explained that both organisations expressed concern over his social media posts but refused to specify which ones.

“I asked, ‘Which posts?’ They wouldn’t say,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Are these posts degrading to my profession or the organizations themselves?’ They said, ‘No.’ So I asked, ‘Then why do they concern you?’ They told me my posts were against the company’s values.”

“They won’t specify which posts, because they know I could take legal action. That’s why pursuing this legally is so difficult,” he added.

Koc earned his PhD from the University of California, Santa Barbara, founded the Information Security Lab at Oregon State University, and currently leads Koc Lab while holding positions at several institutions.

He emphasised that his advocacy has spanned more than 20 years but believes recent backlash intensified following his statements on Gaza.

He stressed that he does not receive any salary for his role as editor-in-chief of the journal or as a member of the conference steering committee.

“I work voluntarily because it’s a professional organization.” Despite this, “they are removing me from that position.” He added: “So, basically, they’re politely humiliating you” and openly telling him the reason is “your social media posts.”

“Like thousands of other intellectuals, I’ve written and spoken out about the need to recognise the rights of the Palestinian people,” Koc said, adding: “As a global intellectual, I have always written and said that the rights of the Palestinian people must be recognised. What’s happening is genocide.”

Related TRT Global - Meet the people detained or deported in the US for pro-Palestine protests and other reasons

‘Categorically untrue’ allegations

Koc also pointed to efforts to undermine the international legal system, highlighting the recent pressure on the International Criminal Court (ICC).