Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday led a national ceremony in Ankara marking the 87th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Türkiye.
Speaking at the event, Erdogan paid tribute to Ataturk and expressed gratitude to the members of the first Grand National Assembly, who led the War of Independence and laid the foundation of the modern Turkish state.
He also honoured the memory of the nation’s martyrs—from the Battle of Malazgirt and the Conquest of Istanbul to the Battle of Canakkale and the July 15 defeated coup attempt—and thanked all who contributed to Türkiye’s development throughout the republic’s 102-year history.
Quoting Ataturk’s famous words, “My mortal body will surely turn to dust one day, but the Republic of Türkiye will live forever,” Erdogan said the statement reflected the founder’s vision for a nation that would endure and grow stronger with time.
“To honour Ataturk’s legacy means to strengthen, advance, and build upon the success of the republic—making it stronger and more prosperous in every field,” the president said.
Ataturk’s birthplace in Greece
Erdogan also announced the completion of an 11-month restoration of Ataturk’s birthplace in Thessaloniki, Greece, carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in coordination with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).
“The historic home has been restored to its 1953 appearance and reopened to visitors,” he said, describing the project as part of Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to preserve Ataturk’s heritage.
Ataturk, who led the Turkish War of Independence and founded the modern republic in 1923, died on November 10, 1938, at the age of 57 in Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace.
Each year, the nation pauses for a moment of silence at 9:05 AM, the exact time of his death, to honour the leader who guided Türkiye’s transformation into a modern, secular republic.