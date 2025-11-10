TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye reopens restored Ataturk House in Thessaloniki, honouring founder’s legacy
Culture and Tourism Minister pays tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk for safeguarding the republic and its future, as museum showcases Turkish heritage and supports Turkish-Greek friendship.
Türkiye reopens restored Ataturk House in Thessaloniki, honouring founder’s legacy
He said the ministry carried out extensive restoration and exhibition planning in 2022, overseeing the process that began on December 19, 2024. / AA
November 10, 2025

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has inaugurated the restored Ataturk House in Thessaloniki, a Greek port city on the Thermaic Gulf of the Aegean Sea, saying that paying tribute to Ataturk means safeguarding the republic and the future while also accepting responsibility for the nation.

On Sunday, Ersoy paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, with respect and gratitude.

He stressed that Ataturk was more than just a statesman; he was also a leader who left an indelible mark on the nation's heart, and the restoration reflects the respect and loyalty shown to his memory.

Highlighting Türkiye’s commitment to democracy, independence, freedom, and the republic under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ersoy said Ataturk’s birthplace is not merely a building but the place where the first steps towards the republic were taken.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye commemorates Ataturk on 87th anniversary of his passing

Preserving cultural heritage

RECOMMENDED

He said the ministry carried out extensive restoration and exhibition planning in 2022, overseeing the process that began on December 19, 2024.

The Ataturk House, restored to its 1953 museum state, now features renovated rooms, an ethnographic exhibition, a library, and floors showcasing the house’s and Ataturk’s history, he said.

Highlighting Türkiye’s dedication to preserving cultural heritage, Ersoy said the Thessaloniki Ataturk House exemplifies this effort, echoing Erdogan’s message that the house should symbolise peace between Türkiye and Greece.

Greek Deputy Tourism Minister Anna Karamanli said the opening of the Ataturk House provides an important opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and promote good neighbourliness.

Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout