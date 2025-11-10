Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has inaugurated the restored Ataturk House in Thessaloniki, a Greek port city on the Thermaic Gulf of the Aegean Sea, saying that paying tribute to Ataturk means safeguarding the republic and the future while also accepting responsibility for the nation.

On Sunday, Ersoy paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, with respect and gratitude.

He stressed that Ataturk was more than just a statesman; he was also a leader who left an indelible mark on the nation's heart, and the restoration reflects the respect and loyalty shown to his memory.

Highlighting Türkiye’s commitment to democracy, independence, freedom, and the republic under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ersoy said Ataturk’s birthplace is not merely a building but the place where the first steps towards the republic were taken.

Preserving cultural heritage