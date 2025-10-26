Meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriyev, and US officials will continue on Sunday in the United States, a source close to the matter said.

"Meetings between Special Envoy of the President of Russia for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriyev and representatives of President (Donald) Trump’s administration were held on October 24 and 25 and will continue on October 26," the source said.

Dmitriyev is in the US for what he said was a series of long-planned meetings.