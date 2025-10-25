Kiev is delaying peace negotiations with Moscow at the behest of Britain and other European countries seeking to prolong the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative to the US claimed during a visit to Washington, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Kirill Dmitriyev, who also heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told reporters that Ukraine “is unwilling to resolve the problems, the accumulated issues that need to be addressed.”

He said he intends to inform his American counterparts that “Ukraine, unfortunately, is disrupting the dialogue that is necessary.”

“Ukraine is disrupting the process at the request of the British, at the request of the Europeans, who want the conflict to continue,” he said.

Dmitriyev also commented on measures aimed at restraining Russia, including sanctions, saying that despite the extensive use of these tools by former President Joe Biden's administration, they failed to achieve a strategic defeat or isolation of Russia.

Regarding his forthcoming meeting with US special envoy Stephen Witkoff, the official said he does not intend to raise the issue of easing anti-Russian restrictions.

Related TRT World - Putin, Trump still open to meeting: Russia

He added that while the current US administration remains interested in understanding Russia’s position, any ideas about normalising Moscow-Washington relations face strong opposition from multiple sides.

The envoy specified that London and liberal circles in Europe actively work to undermine dialogue and cast Russia as an “enemy,” while elements of the US military-industrial complex also oppose rapprochement.

On Poland’s accusations against Russia concerning suspected airspace violations, Dmitriyev said Moscow is prepared to discuss the matter.

Russia and the US share views on a number of issues, including the migration processes and see Europe's migration policy as "destructive," he said.

Explaining the prevalence of negative attitudes toward Russia in the US, Dmitriyev pointed to the billions of dollars spent by USAID to undermine Russia's international standing.

However, he observed that a “conservative ideas revolution” is emerging worldwide as people grow tired of what he termed "false narratives."