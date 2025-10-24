Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have not ruled out the possibility of a future summit.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Friday, Peskov indicated that this understanding is based on their recent public remarks.

"Yes, President Trump stated that at present, he has stopped thinking about organising a summit. However, over the past two days, he repeatedly mentioned that he does not exclude such a summit taking place in the future," he said.

Peskov said that since no specific dates or details have been agreed upon, it would be incorrect to suggest that anything has been sabotaged.

"Neither Trump nor Putin wants to waste time; they don't intend to gather merely for the sake of having a meeting," he said.

The spokesman emphasised that for a leaders' meeting to be productive, preparatory work must first be completed at the ministerial level, specifically "by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio."

'Prolonged pause'

When asked about relations with Ukraine, he described the current state of negotiations as a "prolonged pause", attributing it to Kiev's "unwillingness to intensify the negotiation process".

"This reluctance by Kiev to accelerate the peace talks" is actively encouraged primarily by Ukraine's "European overseers", he stressed.