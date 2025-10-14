WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump announces start of 'phase 2' of Gaza truce; Hamas to return more captive bodies
Hamas has informed mediators it will begin transferring the bodies of four more deceased captives to Israel.
Trump announces start of 'phase 2' of Gaza truce; Hamas to return more captive bodies
Under the deal, the remaining 20 living captives were freed shortly before Trump arrived in Israel. / AP Archive
October 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said it was time to move to the next phase of the truce deal as the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is set to return more bodies of deceased Israeli captives.

“All twenty hostages are back and feeling as good as can be expected. A big burden has been lifted, but the job is not done,” Trump said on his Truth Social network on Tuesday.

“The dead have not been returned, as promised! Phase two begins right now!”

Trump's post came just hours after he returned from a lightning trip to Israel and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Hamas has informed mediators it will begin transferring the bodies of four more deceased Israeli captives to Israel at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, an official involved in the operation told Reuters.

‘Historic dawn’

RECOMMENDED

The US leader had proclaimed a "historic dawn of a new Middle East" during his visit, during which he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement the ceasefire in Gaza.

Under the deal, the remaining 20 living captives were freed shortly before Trump arrived in Israel.

But while Hamas returned four bodies on Monday, the Palestinian resistance group is still holding the bodies of 24 hostages, which are expected to be returned under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

A Gaza hospital said it had received the bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been handed back by Israel, also as part of the deal to end the war.

RelatedTRT World - What's next for the Gaza peace plan?

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida