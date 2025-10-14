US President Donald Trump has said it was time to move to the next phase of the truce deal as the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is set to return more bodies of deceased Israeli captives.

“All twenty hostages are back and feeling as good as can be expected. A big burden has been lifted, but the job is not done,” Trump said on his Truth Social network on Tuesday.

“The dead have not been returned, as promised! Phase two begins right now!”

Trump's post came just hours after he returned from a lightning trip to Israel and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Hamas has informed mediators it will begin transferring the bodies of four more deceased Israeli captives to Israel at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, an official involved in the operation told Reuters.

‘Historic dawn’