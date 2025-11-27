Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Türkiye a “very important step that strengthens our common ground.”

Pope Leo XIV, head of state of the Vatican and the spiritual leader of the Catholic world, arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday on his first trip abroad, including both Türkiye and Lebanon.

The pope will be in Türkiye through Sunday on an official visit at the invitation of the Turkish president.

In addition to Ankara, he is scheduled to visit Istanbul and Iznik, a historic site for the early Christian Church, when it was known as Nicaea.

In a joint address at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan said the pope’s visit comes at a highly critical moment amid regional and global tensions.

“I believe the messages to be delivered from Türkiye (with Pope Leo XIV) will reach the Turkish-Islamic world and the Christian world, and will strengthen hope for peace around the globe,” Erdogan said.

'Intolerance feeds conflict'​​​​​​​

Amid wider debates over discrimination and peaceful coexistence, Erdogan said: “Intolerance feeds conflict, and conflict feeds division and hatred. The rising Islamophobia and xenophobia in the West are manifestations of this vicious cycle.”

He said that in the midst of surrounding conflicts, crises, and injustices, Türkiye takes responsibility, choosing the difficult path over the easy one to uphold peace and justice.

The Turkish president also said the pope’s calls for peace and dialogue are highly significant for the success of the diplomatic process in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Türkiye is closely monitoring recent efforts to bring an end to the conflict and is working to offer the necessary support and assistance, he added.

Genocide in Gaza