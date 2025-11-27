Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Türkiye a “very important step that strengthens our common ground.”
Pope Leo XIV, head of state of the Vatican and the spiritual leader of the Catholic world, arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday on his first trip abroad, including both Türkiye and Lebanon.
The pope will be in Türkiye through Sunday on an official visit at the invitation of the Turkish president.
In addition to Ankara, he is scheduled to visit Istanbul and Iznik, a historic site for the early Christian Church, when it was known as Nicaea.
In a joint address at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan said the pope’s visit comes at a highly critical moment amid regional and global tensions.
“I believe the messages to be delivered from Türkiye (with Pope Leo XIV) will reach the Turkish-Islamic world and the Christian world, and will strengthen hope for peace around the globe,” Erdogan said.
'Intolerance feeds conflict'
Amid wider debates over discrimination and peaceful coexistence, Erdogan said: “Intolerance feeds conflict, and conflict feeds division and hatred. The rising Islamophobia and xenophobia in the West are manifestations of this vicious cycle.”
He said that in the midst of surrounding conflicts, crises, and injustices, Türkiye takes responsibility, choosing the difficult path over the easy one to uphold peace and justice.
The Turkish president also said the pope’s calls for peace and dialogue are highly significant for the success of the diplomatic process in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Türkiye is closely monitoring recent efforts to bring an end to the conflict and is working to offer the necessary support and assistance, he added.
Genocide in Gaza
On the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Erdogan said: “As the family of humanity, our greatest debt to the Palestinian people is justice. The way to pay this debt is to implement a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.”
“I believe we will continue to act jointly against any aggressive actions that may harm the historical identity of East Jerusalem,” he added.
Erdogan said the Israeli military is targeting civilian areas in Gaza, including churches and mosques, noting that one of the affected places of worship was Gaza’s Holy Family Church, which is run by the Catholic Church.
“Preserving the historical status quo” in the Holy City of Jerusalem carries “critical importance,” the Turkish president stressed.
‘A source of stability’
Pope, on the other hand, said that Türkiye has an important place in both the present and future of the Mediterranean region and the wider world, praising the country for valuing its internal diversity.
Calling Ankara to embrace its role as a mediator in a world gripped by conflict, he said: "Mr President, may Türkiye be a source of stability and rapprochement between peoples, in service of a just and lasting peace."
"Today more than ever, we need people who will promote dialogue and practice it, with firm will and patient resolve," said Leo, in a nod to Türkiye's growing role in conflict-resolution efforts in Gaza, Ukraine and beyond.
Pope Leo also warned that global conflicts could pave the way for a third world war, saying, “the future of humanity is at stake,” and “we must in no way give in to this.”
He added that in the aftermath of the tragedies of two world wars, which saw the building of large international organisations, “we are now experiencing a phase marked by a heightened level of conflict on the global level, fueled by prevailing strategies of economic and military power.”