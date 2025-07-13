A 25-kilogram chunk of Mars, the largest Martian meteorite ever found on Earth, is going up for auction on Wednesday at Manhattan’s Sotheby's, with an estimated price tag between $2 million and $4 million.

Known as NWA 16788, the meteorite was discovered in the Sahara Desert near the Niger-Algeria border in November 2023.

According to Sotheby’s, it was blasted off the Martian surface by a massive asteroid impact and then travelled 225 million kilometres before crashing to Earth.

“This Martian meteorite is the largest piece of Mars we have ever found by a long shot,” said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s vice chairman for science and natural history.

“It’s more than double the size of what we previously thought was the largest.”

A rare slice of the red planet

The hunk of rock (measuring nearly 375 x 279 x 152 mm) is red, brown, and grey and has a glassy surface likely caused by its fiery descent through Earth’s atmosphere.

Scientists analysed a small sample in a specialised lab, confirming it as an “olivine-microgabbroic shergottite, a rare type of Martian rock formed from slowly cooled magma.

Only about 400 Martian meteorites have ever been identified among the 77,000 officially recognised meteorites found on Earth.

This single rock represents nearly 7 percent of all known Martian material on the planet.