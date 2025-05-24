Türkiye's Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas reiterated Ankara’s support and solidarity with Palestine and children in Gaza.

Goktas and Palestinian Minister of Social Development Samah Hamad met on Saturday with children brought from Gaza to Türkiye following Israeli attacks.

The ministers spent time with the children at the Bilkent Traditional Sports Youth and Sports Club in capital Ankara, where they joined archery activities and watched the children ride horses.

Speaking to reporters following the event, Goktas said: "As we did yesterday, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and the children of Gaza today, tomorrow, and always."

Goktas expressed her grief over Gaza's women and children, who are the majority of victims of Israeli attacks, saying: "Israel, which does not observe any moral value in the genocide carried out in front of the world's eyes, unfortunately continues to bomb both schools and hospitals."

She said under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye continues to be the voice of the Palestinian people.

Food and humanitarian aid crisis in Gaza