Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, acknowledging his use of starvation tactics against the territory’s population to pressure the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli government early Sunday halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, hours after the expiry of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said he held a security discussion Saturday night with Defence Minister Israel Katz, coalition party leaders, security officials, and his negotiation team.

“At the end of the discussion, we decided on the following steps: Israel will adopt the plan proposed by President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire during (the Muslim month of) Ramadan and (the Jewish holiday of) Passover. We are fully coordinating with President (Donald) Trump and his team,” Netanyahu said.

He said Witkoff proposed the plan after it was concluding that there was no immediate prospect of bridging the gap between Israel and Hamas on the second phase of the Gaza deal.

He said more time was needed to reach a possible agreement, describing his proposal as a “pathway for negotiations” on the next stage.

Starvation tool

Netanyahu openly admitted the use of starvation as a tool against Hamas, saying: “I want to make one thing clear: There will be no free meals.”

“If Hamas believes it can extend the ceasefire or benefit from the conditions of the first phase without us recovering our hostages, it is gravely mistaken,” he said.

Netanyahu claimed that based on Israeli intelligence, Hamas currently holds 59 Israeli captives, with up to 24 believed to be alive and at least 35 dead.