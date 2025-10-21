Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi amid disagreements over policy decisions, including a recent attack on Qatar and an offensive to occupy Gaza City, local media said.

Hanegbi confirmed his departure, saying his tenure as head of the National Security Council would end after Netanyahu informed him a replacement would be appointed, The Jerusalem Post daily reported on Tuesday.

He called for a “thorough investigation” into Israel’s failures surrounding the October 7 Hamas cross-border blitz, saying he shared in the responsibility.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the deputy head of the National Security Council, Gil Reich, has been appointed as the acting head of the agency, replacing Hanegbi, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that Hanegbi had clashed with Netanyahu over both last month’s air strike targeting Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital Doha and the launch of a military offensive to occupy Gaza City.

Before the offensive began, Hanegbi reportedly told the Cabinet he opposed Netanyahu’s push to occupy of Gaza City, arguing it could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.