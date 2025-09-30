On Monday, the White House released a comprehensive 20-point US plan aimed at ending Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli troops from the tiny enclave and establishing long-term peace leading to Palestinian statehood, as US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu was also made to apologise to his Qatari counterpart over Israel's attack on Doha, during a telephone call from the White House.

The 16th point of the plan proposed by President Trump says "Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza," with its invading military withdrawing as the international force (International Stabilisation Force) led by troops of Muslim and other countries establishes control.

And the clause 19 of the plan reads: "While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA [Palestinian Authority] reform programme is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people."

But in a new video statement made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and published on his Telegram channel, Netanyahu said that Israeli military "will remain in most of the territory" as part of the plan drawn up with Trump, and that Israel did "absolutely not" agree to a Palestinian state.

This marks the first attempt by Netanyahu to undermine a Trump plan that Hamas is still considering and that Arab and Islamic countries have already supported.

In the video Netanyahu said: "It was a historic visit. Instead of Hamas leading to our isolation, we turned the tables and isolated Hamas. Now the entire world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the conditions we set together with President Trump: to release all our abducted – both living and dead – while the IDF [Israeli military] remains in most of the territory."

Regarding a potential Palestinian state following his White House visit, Netanyahu stated: "Absolutely not, and it is not written in the agreement either. But one thing we did say: we are firmly opposed to a Palestinian state. President Trump also said this; he said he understands our position. He also declared at the UN that such a move would be a huge reward for terror and a danger to the state of Israel. And of course, we will not agree to it."

Following discussions at the White House, Trump and Netanyahu unveiled the plan, which has garnered international support. The plan was unveiled during Netanyahu's fourth visit since Trump returned to office in January.

The extremist Israeli leader faces growing international isolation nearly two years into its genocidal war in Gaza.

Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 66,000 people by Israeli military, most of them women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Critics, including Palestinian and US officials, some Israeli figures, and international observers, have accused Netanyahu of deliberately undermining negotiations through added conditions, illegal settlement expansions, military invasions, or political maneuvering to avoid concessions like a Palestinian state or full withdrawal from occupied territories including Gaza.

Since Hamas's October 7, 2023 raid on Israeli settlements and military facilities — what were once Arab farms and villages — Netanyahu has obstructed multiple mediated ceasefire proposals (via Qatar, Egypt, and the US).