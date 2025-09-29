The State of Palestine has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza, affirming its confidence in his ability to chart a path toward peace.

In a statement issued through the official WAFA news agency, it said it "welcomes the sincere and tireless efforts of President Donald J. Trump to end the war on Gaza, and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace."

The statement stressed Palestine’s readiness to work with the US, regional states and international partners toward a comprehensive agreement.

It said any deal must ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of captives and prisoners, mechanisms to protect civilians and uphold the ceasefire, and guarantees to prevent land annexation, forced displacement and unilateral measures that violate international law.

The Palestinian statement further called for the release of withheld tax revenues, a full Israeli withdrawal, and the unification of Palestinian land and institutions across Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

It reaffirmed the aim of "a just peace based on a two-state solution, with an independent and sovereign State of Palestine living side by side with Israel in peace and good neighbourliness, in accordance with international legitimacy."

Palestinian officials also pledged reforms, including holding presidential and parliamentary elections within a year after the war ends.

The statement said Palestine is committed to building "a modern, democratic and unarmed state that adheres to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power."

It also pledged to align education reforms with UNESCO standards and establish a unified social welfare system subject to international auditing.

"We are ready to engage positively and constructively with the US and all parties to achieve peace, security and stability for the peoples of the region," the statement said.

Regional leaders back plan

Türkiye and a group of Arab and Islamic states have welcomed US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire proposal, pledging to work with Washington to finalise the agreement and ensure its implementation.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt also said they were ready to cooperate positively with the US and relevant parties to bring the agreement to completion.

"I commend US President Donald Trump’s efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement.

He added that Türkiye would continue to contribute to the diplomatic process with the goal of establishing "a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties."

The comments came after Trump presented the main points of his Gaza ceasefire plan at a news conference in Washington alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The proposal calls for the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.

Global support

World leaders also welcomed US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza, urging all parties to accept the plan and move toward peace.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the proposal could bring an end to the suffering if implemented.

"We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US Administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality. Hamas should now agree to the plan by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also voiced support, saying he welcomed Trump’s "commitment to ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages."