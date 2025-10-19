EUROPE
Thieves break into Louvre museum and flee with 'priceless' jewellery pieces
The Louvre in Paris was robbed by thieves who took jewellery of inestimable value and fled on motorbikes while authorities began investigating.
The robbers escaped on motorbikes before police arrived at the scene. / Reuters
October 19, 2025

Thieves have broken into Paris' Louvre museum through a window and have stolen pieces of jewellery with "inestimable heritage" before escaping on motorbikes, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.

"The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled. Beyond their market value, these items have inestimable heritage and historical value," the ministry said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, either among the public or among Louvre staff or law enforcement officers, it said.

The museum said on X it would remain closed for the day for "exceptional reasons".

SOURCE:Reuters
