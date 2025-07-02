The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism with millions of followers worldwide, issued a statement on Wednesday, affirming that the centuries-old institution will continue after his death, with his successor to be chosen outside China’s borders.

The current Dalai Lama, the 14th, was born in 1935 as Lhamo Dhondup in Qinghai province, the northeastern part of Tibet, an autonomous region of China.

The Dalai Lama, whose title means “Ocean Leader/Teacher”, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. He was identified at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama.

According to the Tibetan tradition, the soul of a senior Buddhist monk is reincarnated to continue his spiritual mission.

How was he selected?

The idea of recognising and confirming a Dalai Lama’s reincarnation started in the 15th century when Gedun Gyatso, the 2nd Dalai Lama, was identified as the rebirth of Gedun Drub, the 1st Dalai Lama. It was then that the Dalai Lama’s institution, Gaden Phodrang Labrang, was established.

Since then, a series of “unmistaken reincarnations” has been recognised in the lineage of the Dalai Lama, according to the Dalai Lama’s website.

The current Dalai Lama – Lhamo Dhondup – was selected by a group of high-ranking monks who are guided by “visions and spiritual signs”.

He was officially lodged at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in 1940 as the spiritual leader.

Regarding the selection of his successor, the Dalai Lama said that the process will follow the same traditional Tibetan Buddhist rituals.

Where’s the new Dalai Lama?

In his book "Voice for the Voiceless", released in March 2025, the Dalai Lama said his successor would be born outside China.

The Dalai Lama has lived in exile in northern India since 1959, after fleeing a failed uprising against Beijing’s rule.