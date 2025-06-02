North Korea blasted a multilateral sanctions monitoring group Monday for releasing a report on its military cooperation with Russia, calling the move a violation of a "state's sovereign rights," government media reported.

The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), which oversees the enforcement of UN sanctions against North Korea, on Thursday issued its first report detailing "illegal" military cooperation carried out between North Korea and Russia "in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions" against Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry in a statement said the MSMT committed a "political provocation" by fabricating a report taking issue with cooperative ties between North Korea and Russia, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The ministry labelled the MSMT, which consists of 11 UN member states, a "bogus group which has no legality in terms of existence and purpose," adding the report is a "wanton" violation of international legal principles centering on sovereignty equality and non-interference in others' internal affairs.

"We give stern warning against the negative consequences to be entailed by its reckless acts," the ministry said.