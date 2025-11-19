The European Commission has unveiled a digital simplification package, announcing that the implementation of the AI Act's rules for high-risk systems will be delayed until the end of 2027 to ensure key support tools are in place.

EU Commission Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen told reporters on Wednesday in Brussels that the postponement aims to ensure that "standards, specifications and guidelines" are ready before high-risk obligations take effect, stressing that the move is not a step back from Europe's strict AI safeguards.

The delay is part of a wide-ranging "Digital Omnibus" proposal aimed at simplifying the bloc's growing digital regulatory framework.

The Digital Omnibus, which still requires approval from EU member states and the European Parliament, consolidates and amends multiple laws to ease compliance for companies while streamlining overlapping obligations.

Virkkunen said the extension is necessary to prevent burdensome compliance before essential support tools, such as standards, technical specifications, and guidelines, are finalised.