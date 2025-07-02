Sean "Diddy" Combs, the hip-hop mogul who discovered world-famous artists and helped bring the genre into the mainstream, has been found guilty of prostitution-related offences but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures behind bars for life.

The mixed result delivered by the jury of eight men and four women on Wednesday came on the third day of deliberations.

It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as 10 years, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

He will remain in custody as the judge considers the defence's argument that the hip-hop mogul should be granted bail and released until his sentencing.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney's office said Combs used physical violence and threats to coerce two of his former girlfriends.

Prosecutors said Combs used his business empire and employees to help arrange the performances and cover up his abuse, which they said amounted to racketeering conspiracy.

Combs' defence lawyers acknowledged that their client was at times abusive in his domestic relationships, but argued that the activity described by prosecutors was consensual.