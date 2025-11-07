Türkiye has issued arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 36 other suspects over their role in “genocide” in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday it has issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects, including Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of “genocide” in Gaza.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said the warrants were issued after an extensive investigation into Israel’s “systematic” attacks on civilians in Gaza, which it described as acts of genocide and crimes against humanity.

The probe was launched following complaints filed by victims and representatives of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian humanitarian mission, that was intercepted by Israeli naval forces while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

The statement said evidence gathered from victims, eyewitnesses, and international law provisions indicated that Israeli military and political leaders were directly responsible for ordering and carrying out attacks on hospitals, aid convoys, and civilian infrastructure.

Citing specific incidents, the prosecutor’s office referred to the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab by Israeli soldiers, the bombing of al-Ahli Arab Hospital that killed over 500 people, and the strike on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, among other atrocities.

War crimes

It said that the investigation determined Israel’s blockade of Gaza had “deliberately prevented humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians,” constituting an additional war crime under international law.