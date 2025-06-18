ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
'Nobody knows:' Trump declines to tell whether he will move forward with US strikes on Iran
Trump says it's not "too late" for Iran to give up its nuclear programme: "Nothing's too late," he claims. "I can tell you this. Iran’s got a lot of trouble."
'Nobody knows:' Trump declines to tell whether he will move forward with US strikes on Iran
“I may do it, I may not do it," Trump says in an exchange with reporters at the White House . “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.” / AP
June 18, 2025

President Donald Trump would not say whether he has decided to order a US strike on Iran, a move that Tehran warned anew would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it happens.

“I may do it, I may not do it," Trump said on Wednesday in an exchange with reporters at the White House. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

RelatedTRT Global - Israel expects US to enter fray as it bombs Iran — Israeli media

Trump added that it’s not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear program as he continues to weigh direct US involvement in Israel's attacks aimed at crushing Tehran's nuclear program.

“Nothing’s too late,” Trump said. “I can tell you this. Iran’s got a lot of trouble."

“Nothing is finished until it is finished,” Trump added. But “the next week is going to be very big— maybe less than a week."

Trump also offered a terse response to Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's refusal to heed to his call for Iran to submit to an unconditional surrender.

“I say good luck,” Trump said.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Khamenei insists Iran will 'never surrender', warns off US

Khamenei earlier Wednesday warned that any United States strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will “result in irreparable damage for them” and that his country would not bow to Trump’s call for surrender.

Trump said on Tuesday the US knows where Iran’s Khamenei is hiding as the the Israel-Iran conflict escalates but doesn’t want him killed — “for now.”

“He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump said.

Trump’s increasingly muscular comments toward the Iranian government come after he urged Tehran’s 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his participation in an international summit earlier this week to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

RelatedTRT Global - Satellite images reveal US Navy mobilisation ahead of potential Iran strike

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'